First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible through mid-day

FIRST ALERT DAY

A strong cold front is still expected to move through the Mid State today and bring us the chance for strong to severe storms through this morning before ending around mid-day. The main threat with any storm is going to be damaging wind gusts, but we could also see some rather large hail with any storm. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out, but it’s looking like a very low-end threat. Temperatures ahead of the front will still make it into the lower and mid-60s.

WILL WE SEE SNOW?

As the front pushes through tonight we’ll see much colder air fall in back behind it for our Friday. That colder air moving in will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most of the Mid State, but some places in the Plateau could see up to an inch before Friday evening.

Friday is going to be a significantly colder day with most spots struggling to even get out of the 30s.

WEEKEND & EARLY NEXT WEEK

Saturday looks chilly but sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s. Sunday will feature plenty of sun with highs in the mid-50s.

Clouds increase on Monday, and I can’t totally rule out a late-day shower. Highs on Monday will top off near 60.

Most of the rain will be overnight Monday.

More showers early Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.