First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms continuing

FIRST ALERT DAY

A strong cold front is moving through the Mid State producing strong to severe storms through this mid-state. The main threat with any storm is going to be damaging wind gusts, but we could also see some rather large hail with any storm. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out, but it’s looking like a very low-end threat.

WILL WE SEE SNOW?

As the front pushes through tonight we’ll see much colder air fall in back behind it for our Friday. That colder air moving in will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most of the Mid State with a dusting at most. Some places in the Plateau could see up to an inch before Friday evening.

Friday is going to be a significantly colder day with most spots struggling to even get out of the 30s.

WEEKEND SUNSHINE BUT CHILLY

Saturday looks chilly but sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s. Sunday will feature plenty of sun with highs in the mid-50s.

NEXT WEEK MORE SHOWERS

Clouds increase on Monday, and I can’t totally rule out a late-day shower. Highs on Monday will top off near 60.

Most of the rain will be overnight Monday.

More showers early Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday expect more showers across the area, The high will be near 60.

Thursday just a few lingering showers, high again in the 60s.

