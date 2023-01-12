Dollywood’s Big Bear Mountain making progress toward Spring opening

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Dollywood’s newest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, continues to make progress toward its opening this spring.

Dollywood reports the last piece of its track was put into place on Tuesday afternoon.

At nearly 4,000 feet, the roller coaster will become the longest at the park, according to a Dollywood spokeswoman. It also will be the first ride at Dollywood to feature on-board audio.

“Big Bear Mountain’s structure hugs six acres of undulating topography which runs along the border of Wildwood Grove, with riders racing through the wilderness before soaring high above the forest on the search for the legendary bear,” the Dollywood spokeswoman said in a statement.

Big Bear Mountain takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall.

Its top speed is 48 miles per hour.

