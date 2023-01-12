Armed Hickman County murder suspect added to TBI Most Wanted list

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fugitive out of Hickman County was recently added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List wanted for first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

TBI is searching for 21-year-old Marvin Deon Holt. Officials say Holt is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 183 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

If anyone has seen Holt or knows where he may be, they should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 931-796-3450 ext. 103.

