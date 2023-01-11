NoahBRAVE Foundation hosts fundraiser in memory of teen who battled brain cancer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin couple is bringing hope to other families and sharing their journey following the passing of their young son who bravely fought brain cancer for more than year.

“It feels like yesterday and a lifetime ago, all at the same time, and it hurts just as bad now,” Lori Evans, mother of Noah Evans, said.

At only 12 years of age, Noah Evans was diagnosed with a brain tumor. At the time, he was full of life and healthy, so it came as a surprise to his family.

A week later his parents were told Noah had only 6 to 12 months to live.

“That’s not ever something you want to hear,” Tom Evans, Noah’s dad, said. “As a dad you are supposed to be the protector and there is nothing I could do to protect my son from what he was about to face.”

With 40 rounds of radiation, chemotherapy and clinical trials, Noah found brain cancer for 16 months. On Jan. 14, 2021, Noah said his final goodbyes.

“That morning it was shortly after 7 a.m. The sun was so bright through his blinds in his room, and that is when he breathed his last breath and left us,” Lori Evans said.

To keep his memory alive, the NoahBRAVE Foundation was created. The goal is to support families in similar situations and fund research for a cure.

“Our foundation has been set up to offer hope that we stood firm onto these families, to be there financially, and support them,” Tom Evans said.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the nonprofit will host an improv show fundraiser at Battle Ground Academy’s Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore ‘52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship. Saturday will also mark two years since Noah passed away.

