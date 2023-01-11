Madison neighbors concerned after woman shot during robbery attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Madison neighbors are on edge after police said a man shot a woman in front of her house during an attempted robbery on Friday night.

The shooting happened on Gibson Drive. The woman who was shot drove to one of her neighbor’s homes to call for help. Now many in the neighborhood are scared for their safety.

Gibson Drive, a road many use daily, now is a place of fear.

“It’s a little scary when you have cops coming up in here and looking through your backyard to make sure no one’s in there,” Kelly Boyd said.

It’s a situation Boyd said she will never forget, Metro Police searching her yard for a man they said tried to rob a woman in her front yard before shooting her and running off.

“I was actually panicking. I was just trying to make sure my babies were OK, while thinking is he going to come back? Will he hit another house? That was my fear,” Boyd said.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday. A 31-year-old woman running from a man trying to rob her was shot while getting into her car and driving to a neighbor’s home for help. Police said the man hit the side of her car with a gun before firing several shots at her, hitting her as she drove away.

Police have released surveillance footage of the Gibson Drive shooting hoping someone can identify the suspects.

“What the heck, because like I told you I’m also 31 and I’m a young female,” Shelby Keller said.

Neighbors like Keller and Ronald Cleveland said they watched the aftermath of emergency crews rush down the road to the far end of Gibson Drive.

“I knew something dramatic had happened up there, but I couldn’t tell,” Cleveland said.

Police said the woman shot is now in critical condition while the shooter is still at large.

“Overall, it’s a safe neighborhood, but now this makes me second guess that now I don’t really want to walk my dogs in the neighborhood,” Keller said.

Neighbors are now praying they get answers.

“Hopefully he’ll get caught and I hope she’ll be OK,” Boyd said.

Police said the shooter may also be linked to two other robberies in the same area Saturday night.

