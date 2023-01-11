Luxury items $1.1 billion jackpot winner could buy in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1.1 billion. That kind of money would set someone up for life.

But how much could that money buy in a Nashville-area splurge? Here are some of the most expensive luxuries you can buy as a lottery-winner billionaire in Nashville.

HOME: Westview Avenue Mansion

So, you’ve won the lottery, and now that the adrenaline has worn off, you’re looking to find a home – or mansion – in Nashville. According to Zillow, one of the most expensive homes in Nashville is a 16,050-square-foot home on Westview Avenue. The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion was built in 2009.

Zillow describes the property as “a sumptuous property nestled into the rolling hills with stunning western views of Nashville.”

Price: $15 million

CAR: Ferrari SF90 Stradale

So, you’ve got your house and now you’re looking for a new ride. What would a billionaire drive? Perhaps, you could head down to the Prancing Horse of Nashville to check out its luxury cars.

The most expensive car on the lot will be the Ferrari – SF90 Stradale. The plug-in hybrid vehicle is described as “extreme on every level.” The car’s V-8 turbo engine is capable of delivering about 770 horsepower. About 220 extra horsepower is generated by three electric motors. The skinny: that’s a lot of horsepower. The car goes 0 to 60 in about 2 seconds and has a max speed of 198 miles per hour.

Price: $740,000

Ferrari SF 90 Stradale (Prancing Horse of Nashville)

BOAT: 2022 Chris Craft Launch 31 GT.

Every billionaire needs a fancy boat. Nashville Boating Center says its most expensive boat in its inventory is a 2022 Chris Craft Launch 31 GT. The 31-foot boat features two 350-horsepower engines, a sleek interior and can fit 14 people. It just looks like a new billionaire would captain it.

Price: $466,980

2022 Chris Craft Launch 31 GT (Nashville Boating Center)

JEWELRY: Marco Bicego necklace

Every billionaire needs a signature piece of jewelry, whether it be for themselves or their significant other. King Jewelers on Hillsboro Pike in Nashville has just the piece.

Its Marco Bicego Masterpiece Necklace is 18 carat gold, with two multi-color gemstones, totaling more than 235 carats.

Price: $69,190

Marco Bicego necklace (King Jewelers)

Odds of winning

According to Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million. The jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in U.S. history.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. A cash payout for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $568.8 million.

Numbers will be drawn at 10 p.m. CT.

