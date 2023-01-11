Jack Daniel’s locked down for potential threat, suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was arrested after officials heard a potential threat towards the Jack Daniel’s South Bottling House.

The Metro Moore County Sheriff’s Office was called to Jack Daniel’s South Bottling House around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday on word of a potential threat.

According to Moore County Communications, dispatch reported a person, possibly armed, on his way from Maury County to the facility.

Deputies were called to South Bottling location and the facility was placed under lockdown.

After gathering further information about potential ties to area schools, Moore County Schools were placed on lockdown as well for precaution.

Neighboring areas and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were also made aware of the incident and placed a “be on the lookout” for the suspect’s vehicle.

Additional MCSO units were also sent to the suspect’s address in an attempt to make contact.

The Columbia Police Department notified the Moore County Communications Center that they found a car that matched the suspect’s vehicle and was found at the suspect’s home. Columbia PD was able to make contact with the suspect and apprehended him for offenses that happened in their area. The suspect was apprehended without incident.

After Columbia PD notified other officials of the suspect’s arrest, the lockdowns at the Jack Daniel’s campus and Moore County Schools were lifted.

MCSO said there was no armed suspect present on Jack Daniel’s or Metro Moore County School campus.

Metro Moore County detectives are investigating the case to see if local charges will be filed.

