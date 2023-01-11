Five injured in three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on South Church Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Murfreesboro Police said the crash involved an SUV, sedan and a Murfreesboro transit bus at 4744 S. Church St. around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the driver of a Buick Encore was heading north on South Church and attempted to make a left turn, crossing three lanes of traffic, and collided with the Rover bus and a Kia sedan. The impact forced the bus into a utility pole.

Five people were taken for treatment after a three-vehicle crash on South Church Street in Murfreesboro on Tuesday afternoon.

Three passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The bus driver was not hurt. The driver and a passenger in the Buick were also taken to the hospital. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Middle Tennessee Electric and AT&T crews are working to remove and replace the broken utility pole.

Police said the driver of the Buick was issued a citation for failure to yield.

