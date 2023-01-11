First Alert Forecast: Warmer today with possible isolated showers

Much more cloud cover is going to hang around the Mid State today, but temperatures will still find their way into the lower and mid-60s this afternoon. Don’t be surprised if there are some pockets of drizzle at times today, or even an isolated rain shower in the afternoon. Tonight will be cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-50s.

FIRST ALERT DAY (TOMORROW)

A strong cold front is still expected to move through the Mid State tomorrow and bring us the chance for strong to severe storms starting by mid-morning tomorrow and lasting until around midday. The main threat with any storm is going to be damaging wind gusts. Temperatures ahead of the front will still make it into the lower and mid-60s.

WILL WE SEE SNOW?

As the front pushes through tomorrow afternoon and colder air can start to move back into our area tomorrow evening and overnight, any leftover moisture very well could change over to a brief round of flurries or an isolated snow shower. We are not really expecting any accumulation except for perhaps a quick dusting in some higher elevations.

Friday is then going to be a significantly colder day with most spots struggling to even get out of the 30s.

WEEKEND & EARLY NEXT WEEK

Saturday looks chilly but sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s. Sunday will feature plenty of sun with highs in the mid-50s.

Clouds increase on Monday, and I can’t totally rule out a late-day shower. Highs on Monday will top off near 60.

More showers on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

