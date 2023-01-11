First Alert Forecast: Active End to the Week for Weather

REMAINDER OF TODAY

Even though you might see a glimpse or two of sunshine this afternoon, cloud cover will remain large and in charge. Temperatures will top off in the 60s with a light southerly breeze. It’ll stay very mild tonight, too, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT DAY (TOMORROW)

A strong cold front is still expected to move through the Midstate tomorrow and bring us the chance for a couple strong or even severe storms. The time window for potentially strong storms in the Midstate is 6 a.m. - noon. Nashville’s most likely time window is 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. The threat -- strong, gusty wind and brief, heavy downpours that could result in ponding or temporary flooding of poor drainage areas. Temperatures ahead of the front will still make it into the lower and mid-60s. Behind the front, a rain shower or two will be possible as temperatures fall into the 50s, 40s, and then the 30s.

FRIDAY

As the front pushes through tomorrow afternoon and colder air can start to move back into our area tomorrow evening and overnight, any leftover moisture very well could change over to a brief round of flurries or an isolated snow shower. We are not really expecting any accumulation except for perhaps a quick dusting in some higher elevations.

Friday is then going to be a significantly colder day with most spots struggling to even get out of the 30s.

WEEKEND & EARLY NEXT WEEK

Saturday looks chilly but sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s. Sunday will feature plenty of sun with highs in the mid-50s.

Clouds increase on Monday, and I can’t totally rule out a late-day shower. Highs on Monday will top off near 60.

More showers on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

