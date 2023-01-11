FAA computer outage delays BNA flights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration caused hundreds of delays at airports nationwide and brought all domestic flights to a standstill.

The FAA announced at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday that their Notice to Air Missions System experienced an overnight outage, affecting all operations across the National Airspace System.

The FAA said their crews were “performing final validation checks and reloading the system,” but their operations remained limited.

Airlines across the nation were forced to pause flights until 8 a.m. due to the outage.

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

70 flights flying out of the Nashville International Airport were delayed and 12 were canceled by 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced at 7:54 a.m. that the FAA had lifted the nationwide ground stop after the agency determined the safety system was fully restored.

Buttigieg added that he will direct an “after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps.”

The FAA said they will also be investigating what caused the initial problem.

