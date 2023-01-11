Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care.

Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the store on Ashland City Road in Clarksville; and on Fridays and Saturdays at the store on Highway 48 in Cumberland Furnace.

The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Dollar General and DocGo plan to evaluate customer response and decide whether to expand the program, according to a media release.

“We’re excited to pilot new mobile health clinics with services provided by DocGo On-Demand to provide services including annual physicals, acute illness, urgent care needs, vaccinations and lab testing,” said Dr. Albert Wu, Dollar General’s chief medical officer, in the media release. “These clinics demonstrate our ability and desire to work with our customers to bring affordable health and wellness closer to home while equally establishing Dollar General as a trusted partner where customers can access health services.”

Customers interested in seeing a DocGo On-Demand professional can schedule an appointment on the Dollar General Well Being website or call 1-844-443-6246. Walk-in services are also available.

DocGo On-Demand currently accepts Medicaid/TennCare, Medicare, and select plans from major insurance companies. A cash option is also available.

