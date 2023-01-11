Deputies searching for remains in wooded area near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for human remains in a wooded area near Franklin.

Investigators are searching the same area where skeletal remains were found in November by a hunter tracking deer near Clovercroft Road. Those remains had appeared to be exposed to the outdoors for “some time,” investigators said.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said investigators wanted to check out the area again now that the weather is more ideal and do a more thorough search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

