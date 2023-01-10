Mt. Juliet PD search for teen burglary suspect

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet police are searching for a teenager who they suspect robbed a Marathon gas station overnight.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department announced they were actively searching for the male suspect at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In a release, police said they interrupted an in-progress burglary and arrested two teen suspects at a Marathon gas station on Lebanon Rd. in Old Hickory. The suspects were reportedly targeting convenience stores that sold vape pens and e-cigarettes and stole several of these items from the gas station after forcing entry.

Officers are now searching for the third suspect who reportedly fled the scene. Police said the suspect ran towards Pin Oak and Garland Drive near Lady Nashville Drive in Hermitage.

Police described the suspect as a white teen male between 14 and 17 years old. The boy was wearing a white or yellow-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Police also added the suspect could be covered in mud.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

