Metro court dates postponed for funeral

The court appearances are getting rescheduled.
gavel
gavel(KY3)
By Daniel Smithson
Jan. 10, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County General Sessions judges have postponed all court sessions, including jail dockets, scheduled for Wednesday.

The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville told WSMV4 court sessions were postponed so court officers and judges can attend Judge Gale B. Robinson’s wife’s funeral.

“Our office is diligently working through rescheduling all defendants on general sessions bond trial, settlement, and jail dockets,” the criminal clerk’s office said in a statement.

Robinson’s wife Nancy passed away Friday after a long battle with an illness.

