In-N-Out coming to Middle Tennessee

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Popular California burger chain In-N-Out is bringing a corporate office and Animal Fries to Middle Tenneseee.

Tennessee’s first In-N-Out will be built in Williamson County, according to Gov. Bill Lee.

“A great American company, an iconic brand, In-N-Out Burger, has decided to place their first corporate hub in the eastern United states right here in Tennessee,” Lee said. “In-N-Out burger is a great family business that has been operating for decades in this country … It means a lot of opportunity and a lot of jobs for a lot of Tennesseans. Plus, we’re going to get to have Double Doubles, fries and shakes right here in the great state of Tennessee.”

In-N-Out is expected to open in 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

