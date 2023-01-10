Harlem Globetrotters visit Nashville school
They spread a message of anti-bullying.
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Harlem Globetrotters visited a Nashville elementary school Tuesday morning to spread an anti-bullying message ahead of the team’s show in Nashville later this month.
Globetrotters Zeus and Hot Rod told students the ABCs of anti-bullying: Action, Bravery and Compassion. They also discussed the history of the team and showed students and teachers a few of their tricks.
The Globetrotters are set to perform two shows at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 28.
