Harlem Globetrotters visit Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Harlem Globetrotters visited a Nashville elementary school Tuesday morning to spread an anti-bullying message ahead of the team’s show in Nashville later this month.

Globetrotters Zeus and Hot Rod told students the ABCs of anti-bullying: Action, Bravery and Compassion. They also discussed the history of the team and showed students and teachers a few of their tricks.

The Globetrotters are set to perform two shows at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 28.

