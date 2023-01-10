Harlem Globetrotters visit Nashville school

They spread a message of anti-bullying.
The Harlem Globetrotters visited a Nashville elementary school on Tuesday.
The Harlem Globetrotters visited a Nashville elementary school on Tuesday.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Harlem Globetrotters visited a Nashville elementary school Tuesday morning to spread an anti-bullying message ahead of the team’s show in Nashville later this month.

Globetrotters Zeus and Hot Rod told students the ABCs of anti-bullying: Action, Bravery and Compassion. They also discussed the history of the team and showed students and teachers a few of their tricks.

The Globetrotters are set to perform two shows at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 28.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Don Mattingly in talk to return to Toronto Blue Jays
Mattingly joins Nashville Stars in push for MLB franchise
A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
wsmv andrew prue
Andrew Prue provides update on Alexia Prue
Bonnaroo announces 2023 lineup