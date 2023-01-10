Fisk University makes history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over the weekend, Fisk University made history.

The university became the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) to have a gymnastics team compete at the NCAA level.

The team, who was established at the university 14 months ago, made their debut on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Super 16 event in Las Vegas.

They competed alongside more than 300 collegiate athletes from teams across the country, including Arizona State University, the University of Georgia, and Stanford University.

Fisk University gymnastics coach Corrine Tarver told NBC News that she hopes the team’s accomplishment sends an inclusivity message and that people realize HBCUs are just as competitive.

“There are many shapes, sizes, [and] color tones that are a part of the sport, and we all need to be able to be at the table on the competition floor,” Tarver said.

According to ESPN, Fisk University gymnastics team member Morgan Price was the strongest performer at the event. Price earned the highest score on the vault with a 9.9.

The team finished in fourth place and will compete against the University of Michigan, the 2021 NCAA champion, on Friday.

