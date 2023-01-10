First Alert Forecast: Warming Trend Underway

NEXT 12 HOURS

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild, with high temperatures around 60. Weather will stay tranquil this evening as temperatures tumble through the 50s and into the upper 40s.

TOMORROW

Cloud cover will move in early in the day. Temperatures will climb above average once again -- into the low 60s. A passing shower or two will be possible, but most areas will remain dry. If it does rain in your area, the shower will only last a few minutes and move on.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (THURSDAY)

Warmer weather will linger into Thursday with temperatures jumping into the mid-60s. However, with that will come the chance for showers & thunderstorms.

We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday due to the possibility that some storms could become strong. While most storms will just contain heavy downpours, a few could produce strong, gusty damaging wind. This system’s timing will bring wet weather through the Mid State during the morning and early afternoon. Nashville’s rain & storms should begin to arrive as soon as the morning drive.

SHARPLY COLDER FRIDAY

As the cold front passes through the Mid-State, much colder air is going to rush back in on its back side. With a little leftover moisture and energy, a few snow flurries will be possible Friday. It’s not out of the question that a spot or two on the Cumberland Plateau receives a dusting. No accumulation is expected elsewhere.

THIS WEEKEND

Chilly weather will linger into next weekend. Saturday will be the cooler of the two days. Both days will be equally bright.

