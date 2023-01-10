First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy as warmup continues

WARMING UP

After a seasonal winter afternoon yesterday, today is going to be a slightly warmer day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and even near 60 in some spots. We’ll see a few more clouds mix into our area compared to yesterday, but most of us will still see plenty of sunshine. Tonight, won’t be as chilly with lows in the mid-40s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll continue to climb that temperature ladder Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid-60s, but we will see much more cloud cover during the day and I cannot totally rule out a passing rain shower in the afternoon.

Our warm-up will continue into Thursday with temperatures in the mid-60s, but we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day ahead of a chance for some strong storms during the day.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (THURSDAY)

With more mild air in place on Thursday and a strong cold front expected to push through the Mid State, we’re expecting some scattered showers and storms to develop across the area Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Right now we’re talking a low-end severe threat, but storms could produce heavy rain and damaging winds.

QUICK COOL DOWN

As the cold front passes through the Mid-State, much colder air is going to rush back in on the back side of it. If there is any leftover moisture Thursday night or Friday morning we could very well see some flurries or even a brief snow shower in parts of our area. Temperatures plummet to the 30s on Thursday night and have a tough time getting back to 40 on Friday.

Saturday is looking mostly sunny but chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s. More sunshine is expected on Sunday as we warm back up into the 50s. By Monday temperatures are back near 60.

