Family of teen who died after shooting at IHOP begs for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in an IHOP parking lot is begging for answers.

Family members of 16-year-old Alexander Delgado was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center after he was shot in the back of the head and driving into an IHOP building.

“We couldn’t believe it when it happened,” Alejandro Armas, Alexander’s step-brother said.

At 4 a.m. on Saturday, the Delgado family got a shocking phone call that still has them in awe.

“We got a call...that Alex was in the hospital in critical condition,” Armas said.

Just hours before Alexander’s family received the call, Metro Police said crews rushed to the IHOP on Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. There they found Alexander in the driver’s seat of an SUV, smashed into the side of the building with a gunshot wound to his head.

“He had called a friend of ours saying ‘hey I’m getting chased where you guys at?’ and that’s all I heard,” Armas said.

Armas and Alexander’s mother, Julie Delgado said Alex was shot in the head, as they mourn the loss of a beloved brother and son, they also see a light.

“She said that all she wants is justice for what happened and that him passing away he will be giving the gift of life to hopefully as many children and young adults as he can,” Armas said translating for Julie.

As Metro Police search for the person responsible for Alex’s death, many are giving thanks for his life.

“He was always smiling, always smiling, everywhere he went he lit up the room. He never stopped smiling,” Armas said.

Alex’s family members are now hosting a celebration on his hospital floor giving thanks for his life and the lives his organs will save.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.