Deadly crash closes interstate in Williamson County

RUDDERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two cars were involved in a serious crash on I-840 in Williamson County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the cars were traveling west on the interstate near Rudderville when they crashed, sending one car into the grassy median and the other into a guardrail. One person died as a result and another was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

All westbound lanes on I-840 were closed for several hours between Horton Highway and Murfreesboro Road for the investigation and for crews to clear the wreckage. The lanes were reopened at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

