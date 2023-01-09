Teenage girl in critical condition after falling into Springfield dam

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage girl is in critical condition after she fell into a creek near the Robertson County Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News.

Smokey Barn News said that a 911 call came in around 1:40 p.m. reporting that a girl had drowned at the hydronic dam.

Officials told Smokey Barn News that two teen girls, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, were at the dam when the eldest fell into the water while trying to reach a ball floating in the creek.

Robertson County EMS Director, Brent Dyer, said after the 17-year-old fell, she got caught under a waterfall.

The 16-year-old went in to help her, but after two to three minutes, the 17-year-old lost consciousness, Smokey Barn News said.

Smokey Barn News added that the 16-year-old held onto her friend until bystanders walking a dog came to her aid. The bystanders used the dog’s leash to help get the 16-year-old out.

More people in a car saw what was happening and helped rescue the girl who was unresponsive at that time, according to Smokey Barn News. Within minutes the Springfield Fire Department and Robertson County EMS arrived and began advanced cardiac life support with CPR, IV medications, and intubation.

At first, both girls were taken to a local hospital in Springfield, but then the 17-year-old was flown to Centennial Children’s Hospital with improved vital signs, officials told Smokey Barn News.

ER Physicians and the team at TriStar NorthCrest were able to further stabilize the teen for her to be taken to Centennial.

Smokey Barn News said that as far as how long the 17-year-old was underwater is unclear, but officials are hopeful that cold water helped induce therapeutic hypothermia which is allegedly known to help preserve brain tissue in post-cardiac arrest patients.

In the video from Smokey Barn News, the ball shows just how strong the undertow is and how it’s strong enough to pull the ball underwater and hold it there for several seconds.

The dam/mini waterfall is adjacent to the Robertson County Fairgrounds and is about 100 feet from the Memorial Boulevard bridge that goes over the creek and the Springfield Gateway.

