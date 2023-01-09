Rollover crash closes Briley Parkway offramp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s crash detectives are investigating an incident involving an overturned vehicle early Monday morning.

A car traveling westbound on Briley Parkway flipped off the road while exiting onto Brick Church Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Police confirm the male driver was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Brick Church Pike exit ramp closed for several hours as detectives worked the scene and crews removed the wreckage.

Deadly crash investigation early Monday morning off Briley Parkway. (WSMV)

