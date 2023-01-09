Rollover crash closes Briley Parkway offramp
A car overturned on the Brick Church Pike exit ramp early Monday morning.
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s crash detectives are investigating an incident involving an overturned vehicle early Monday morning.
A car traveling westbound on Briley Parkway flipped off the road while exiting onto Brick Church Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Police confirm the male driver was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The Brick Church Pike exit ramp closed for several hours as detectives worked the scene and crews removed the wreckage.
