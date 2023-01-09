Loved ones remember family of three found dead off I-840

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Loved ones remember a Hickman County family found dead Wednesday off I-840 in Williamson County. The family of three, including an 8-year-old girl, was reported missing ten days earlier.

The mother’s sister, Jennifer Biggs, said they are frustrated with law enforcement. They believe they should have acted sooner.

On Wednesday, an officer from Hickman County found 28-year-old Johanna Manor, 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, and 8-year-old Adalicia Manor dead on Boston Theta Road next to I-840.

Johanna Manor was a sister but more a mother to Biggs.

“If you ever met her and had an interaction with her, you’d just be like ‘that’s Jo’ you know? It’s just Jo,” Biggs said.

Her boyfriend was Cook, whom many knew at Leland Greenleaf.

“Leland, he was strong, you know,” Biggs said. “Tough, a provider, protector, he loved them very very much.”

The two were parents to Adalicia Manor.

“Adalicia, she was bubbly. We used to call her ‘chunky nugget,’” Biggs explained.

There wasn’t a day Biggs said she didn’t talk to her sister and soon-to-be neighbor.

“Every single day from there on out because we’re excited about living next to each other,” Biggs said. “And then, she didn’t message back.”

Around Jan. 16, Biggs tried calling her sister and Cook, but both didn’t answer. She says the lights at their home were on, but no one was home.

“It was snowy and cold still, and the roads were kind of icy,” Biggs recalled. “I don’t understand what happened. I don’t know if they hit a patch of ice. I don’t understand.”

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the family of three was found near a ravine off I-840. Their reports say the car ran off the road, hit the median, and fell 100 feet until they were found ten days later.

“If I would have known I would have been out looking on the roads for her sooner,” Biggs said. “I swear I would have. I didn’t know.”

Now, Biggs said she’s grateful for those daily calls she had with her sister.

