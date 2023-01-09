Lawson High School announces football coach

Brian Lilly said being hired as the Lightning’s first coach is a dream come true.
(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - James Lawson High School has announced their football coach.

Brian Lilly will lead the Lawson Lightning’s first football team. The Bellevue school is replacing Hillwood High School, after more than 60 years of teaching students in that building.

Construction for Lawson High School is set to wrap up in June 2023. The goal is to finish construction in time for Lilly to start summer football training in July.

Lilly says he is excited to step into this new role while making history in Bellevue.

“It’s really cool to be able to be here, to be at this phenomenal campus, this phenomenal facility. It’s second to none in the state of Tennessee. I think it’s going to be the gold standard for Tennessee,” Lilly said. “I think that having this first class that comes through Lawson and set the foundation for this school, I think it’s a big deal and to be able to have your name attached to that I think is very, very awesome.”

Lilly said this is a dream come true for him. He is excited to coach the Lightning and teach his team to focus on F.A.M.I.L.Y.

The acronym stands for “Forget About Me I Love You.”

Brian Lilly is an English teacher and has been Brentwood Academy’s Assistant Director of Athletics since 2014.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a vacant apartment on University Court.
Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year
WSMV noon temps
First Alert Forecast: Mix of clouds and sunshine
WSMV crime scene
Gun violence high in 2023
One person was killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Douglas...
Fatal shooting investigation continues at East Nashville Airbnb