Lawson High School announces football coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - James Lawson High School has announced their football coach.

Brian Lilly will lead the Lawson Lightning’s first football team. The Bellevue school is replacing Hillwood High School, after more than 60 years of teaching students in that building.

Construction for Lawson High School is set to wrap up in June 2023. The goal is to finish construction in time for Lilly to start summer football training in July.

Lilly says he is excited to step into this new role while making history in Bellevue.

“It’s really cool to be able to be here, to be at this phenomenal campus, this phenomenal facility. It’s second to none in the state of Tennessee. I think it’s going to be the gold standard for Tennessee,” Lilly said. “I think that having this first class that comes through Lawson and set the foundation for this school, I think it’s a big deal and to be able to have your name attached to that I think is very, very awesome.”

Lilly said this is a dream come true for him. He is excited to coach the Lightning and teach his team to focus on F.A.M.I.L.Y.

The acronym stands for “Forget About Me I Love You.”

Brian Lilly is an English teacher and has been Brentwood Academy’s Assistant Director of Athletics since 2014.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.