First Alert Forecast: Warming Trend Toward Mid Week

OVERNIGHT

Cloud cover will break in some areas overnight. However, where it does, fog and low clouds will likely reform all over again. Temperatures will tumble back into the 30s by sunrise.

MONDAY

Sunshine will return through the day. Clouds will hang on the longest on and around the Cumberland Plateau. It’ll be cool once again, with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s by afternoon.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Expect a nice temperature rebound on these days. It’ll be variably cloudy, so we’ll have at least some sunshine. A passing shower or sprinkle will be possible on Wednesday.

LATE WEEK & NEXT WEEKEND

Rain and thunderstorms are expected Thursday. Although the chance currently looks low, a few storms could become strong. We’ll have to closely monitor for a potential increase in the severe weather threat for Middle Tennessee & southern Kentucky.

Colder air will wrap around the back side of a developing, exiting storm on Friday allowing for a few residual rain and/or snow showers in our area.

Next weekend looks seasonably chilly with lows in the 20s & 30s and highs in the 40s & 50s under lots of sunshine.

