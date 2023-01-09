First Alert Forecast: Mix of clouds and sunshine

EARLY WEEK

After a cold start this morning, it will be a very seasonal afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Tonight is going to get rather cold again with lows in the mid to lower 30s.

We’ll see intervals of clouds and sunshine during the day tomorrow but expect it to be a warmer afternoon with highs topping off near 60 for the day.

More clouds move in on Wednesday with temperatures pushing into the lower 60s for our afternoon.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Overnight on Wednesday our next storm system will quickly develop off to our west and push through the Mid State during the day on Thursday. We can expect scattered off-and-on showers and even a passing thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. Some of that rain is going to try and transition over to flurries and snow showers Thursday night and into early on Friday, especially in the higher elevations. As of now, not much more than a dusting is to be expected in those higher elevations by Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon things should dry back out but temperatures will stay in the 40s for the day.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine with temperatures still in the 40s for the day while on Sunday our temperatures will rebound into the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.