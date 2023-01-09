First Alert Forecast: Mix of clouds and sunshine

EARLY WEEK

Expect more sunshine for this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Dry conditions will linger into this evening, and a big cool down is expected tonight as we drop into the lower half of the 30s.

Sunshine and some fair weather clouds can be expected during the day tomorrow, but it will be a bit warmer compared to this afternoon with highs topping off near 60 for the day.

Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with temperatures back in the 60s ahead of a cold front that brings rain to the area by the night time.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Overnight on Wednesday our next storm system will quickly develop off to our west and push through the Mid State during the day on Thursday. We can expect scattered off-and-on showers and even a passing thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. Once any steadier rain ends, moisture will linger into Friday morning bringing a chance for flurries or a few light snow showers. As of now, not much more than a dusting is to be expected in those higher elevations by Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon things should dry back out but temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s for the day.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

Saturday will feature sunshine, with temperatures still in the 40s for the day, while on Sunday our temperatures will rebound into the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.