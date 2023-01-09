Fatal shooting investigation continues at East Nashville short-term rental

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a short-term rental townhome rented by a local woman for her birthday party on Saturday night.

Police said Taurus Oglesby, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery attempt at the townhome located at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Police said they are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspects described as four young men.

Oglesby was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The other teen remains hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.