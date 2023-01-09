Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gun violence is on the rise this year in Nashville.

There have been eight homicides thus far in 2023. At this same time last year, there was one.

Two teenagers are dead and two other teenagers are in the hospital on Monday morning from shootings over the weekend.

Metro Nashville Police said there is no clear trend connecting the shootings.

Two shootings occurred on Sunday in Nashville. The first was on Douglas Avenue in East Nashville where two teens were shot during a robbery at a birthday party. An 18-year-old died, and a 17-year-old is hospitalized.

The other shooting happened in Madison on Gibson Drive and left one person in critical condition.

There were also multiple shootings on Saturday. A 19-year-old was found shot inside a vacant apartment on University Court. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Another shooting from early Saturday morning on Nolensville Pike resulted in a 16-year-old getting shot in the head while driving. His vehicle crashed through an IHOP and broke through the restaurant’s bathroom. He died at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

A man who lives near that IHOP said gunshots are common in the area.

“The fact that I’m not even blinking twice about this kind of news which should be a tragedy and it is a tragedy,” said Andrew Pickett, who lives in nearby apartments. “That’s not okay and I know a lot of people who live around here feel the same way.”

The common thread in these shootings is very few suspects have been apprehended. Homicide detectives are already working overtime this year to locate and arrest all parties responsible for these shootings.

