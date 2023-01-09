Deadly crash closes Briley Parkway offramp

A car rolled over on the Brick Church Pike exit ramp early Monday morning.
The crash occurred just before 3:30 a.m. at the Brick Church Pike ext ramp.
By Tony Garcia and Alexandria Adams
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash detectives are investigating a deadly incident involving an overturned vehicle early Monday morning.

A car traveling westbound on Briley Parkway flipped off the road while exiting onto Brick Church Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Police confirm one person died in the crash and circumstances are being investigated.

The Brick Church Pike exit ramp closed for several hours as detectives worked the scene and crews removed the wreckage.

Deadly crash investigation early Monday morning off Briley Parkway.
Deadly crash investigation early Monday morning off Briley Parkway.(WSMV)

