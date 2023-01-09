CEO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center resigns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scott Cihak, the president and CEO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center, has resigned.

According to officials with TriStar, Cihak resigned due to personal reasons.

Cihak’s last day was on Friday, Jan. 6. JW Newman will be replacing Cihak as the interim CEO, according to TriStar officials.

