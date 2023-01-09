Arnold’s owner says new restaurants planned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southern comfort food lovers mourned the closing of Arnold’s Country Kitchen on Saturday.

The Nashville staple on Eighth Avenue had been open for more than four decades, serving up good eats and southern hospitality to anyone who walked in the door.

But as Arnold’s doors close, another two might open, according to one of the restaurant’s owners.

Kahlil Arnold said he plans to close Arnold’s for about a year and then open two new Arnold’s restaurants. He plans to open at least one restaurant in Williamson County.

He said his mother’s health is part of the reason for the restaurant’s immediate closure, along with expensive taxes in downtown Nashville.

Frequent Arnold’s customers flocked to the restaurant over the weekend to get one last meat-and-three plate before the restaurant closed.

“We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community. You are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us, it is hosting family each and every day,” the Arnold family said in a statement. “We’ve all had ups and downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again, you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough”

On Friday, the restaurant was out of food by 8 p.m. The restaurant official closed on Saturday.

