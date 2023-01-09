Accused serial killer kept 49 pages of notes on women and children in truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Roy Nellsch, a truck driver exposed in a documentary by WSMV4 Investigates for being an accused serial killer of women, kept a ledger of containing names of women and children in his truck.

For the first time, WSMV4 obtained a copy of the ledger through the Freedom of Information Act.

While the U.S. Department of Justice heavily redacted the ledger, citing that it cannot release the private identifying information on people, it reveals Nellsch drove throughout the southeast, including Tennessee, North Carolina and Kentucky.

The documentary, “Monster Coming Out,” features the first interview with a Clarksville woman who escaped Nellsch after being kidnapped on I-24 and the only interview with Nellsch’s secret girlfriend, who speaks of keeping his dark secrets never before known.

In the ledger, huge sections of information about the women and children were redacted.

“To be honest, that was the piece of evidence that chilled me the most,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Schiferle.

“Do we know if any of those people are missing people?” asked News4 Investigates.

“I can say that it’s something the TBI continues to investigate,” Schiferle said.

A spokesman for the TBI would only say the case is active and ongoing.

Along with being charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, Nellsch was charged with possessing more than ten thousand images of child pornography.

Nellsch died while awaiting his federal trial.

