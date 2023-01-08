Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake


Police said a woman's body was found floating on Percy Priest Lake.
Police said a woman's body was found floating on Percy Priest Lake.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning.

Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m.

Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a vacant apartment on University Court.
Man dies after being shot inside vacant Nashville apartment
One person was killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Douglas...
Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental
Deadly shooting on Douglas Avenue
Metro Police respond to overnight shootings
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Rep. Burchett: Miscommunication to blame for rowdy House chamber