Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning.

Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m.

Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

