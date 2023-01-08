Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is working on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road.

Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared.

Clarksville police said they do not know the condition of the people that were injured and there is no other information.

