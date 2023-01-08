Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville


Wreck at Wilma Rudolph Blvd. at Morris Rd.
Wreck at Wilma Rudolph Blvd. at Morris Rd.(Clarksville PD)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is working on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road.

Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared.

Clarksville police said they do not know the condition of the people that were injured and there is no other information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police said a woman's body was found floating on Percy Priest Lake.
Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a vacant apartment on University Court.
Man dies after being shot inside vacant Nashville apartment
One person was killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Douglas...
Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental
Deadly shooting on Douglas Avenue
Metro Police respond to overnight shootings