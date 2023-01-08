Police investigating fatal shooting in East Nashville


Metro Police responded to two separate shootings overnight.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a couple of shootings reported early Sunday morning.

Police said one person was killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting reported near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Eighth Street in East Nashville. A suspect has not been arrested.

On Gibson Drive in Madison, a victim is in critical condition after a shooting there. A suspect has not been arrested.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deadly shooting on Douglas Avenue
Metro Police respond to overnight shootings
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Rep. Burchett: Miscommunication to blame for rowdy House chamber
Sunday morning First Alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: A Gray Sunday
Person critically injured in shooting at IHOP
Person critically injured in shooting at IHOP