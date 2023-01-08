Police investigating fatal shooting in East Nashville
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a couple of shootings reported early Sunday morning.
Police said one person was killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting reported near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Eighth Street in East Nashville. A suspect has not been arrested.
On Gibson Drive in Madison, a victim is in critical condition after a shooting there. A suspect has not been arrested.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.