Police investigating fatal shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a couple of shootings reported early Sunday morning.

Police said one person was killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting reported near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Eighth Street in East Nashville. A suspect has not been arrested.

On Gibson Drive in Madison, a victim is in critical condition after a shooting there. A suspect has not been arrested.

