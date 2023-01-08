Person with autism reported missing by Hendersonville Police, found safe

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A transgender person with autism that went missing from their Hendersonville home after they left with a white man, was found safe according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

Hendersonville PD said that Claire Sanford, 19, left their home in the 100 block of Jameson Place on Jan. 5 with the man in a gray Chevy Trail Blazer.

Police said they do not know which direction the two went but said that Sanford changed their Facebook page to “lives in Chattanooga.”

However, even though Sanford changed their Facebook profile to that location, officials said it is not actually known if Sanford lives in Chattanooga.

Officials said Sanford disabled their phone and can’t be reached or found by phone pings.

Sanford is described as 5′7″ with short blond hair and weighs around 140 to 150 pounds. Police added that Sanford is transgender and dresses like a boy.

Sanford has autism, has the mentality of a 12-year-old, and suffers from anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideations, according to their mom.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.