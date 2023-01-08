First Alert Forecast: A Gray Sunday

TODAY

We’re starting off the day with some areas of fog. If you encounter fog, slow down and use your low beam headlights. Otherwise, a few light showers will be possible in mainly in Eastern Middle Tennessee throughout the morning hours. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out elsewhere, even in Nashville, but most of us will manage to stay dry today. Generally overcast skies can be expected for the rest of the day, but some late day sunshine is possible for areas West of Nashville in the late afternoon hours.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s, but those temperatures will cool down quickly this evening.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will start off with plenty of clouds, but those clouds will eventually break apart giving us some decent sunshine!

We’ll have a variably cloudy sky Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures begin climbing on Tuesday, and it will be mild with highs in the low 60s by Wednesday.

Scattered showers return to the forecast Thursday.

That system will begin clearing the area on Friday, but with some residual moisture and colder air moving in, a rain shower will still be possible, possibly mixing with a wet snowflake or two on the Upper Cumberland Plateau.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.