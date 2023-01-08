First Alert Forecast: A Few More Rain Showers on the Way

TONIGHT

It’ll remain cloudy overnight with temperatures tumbling into the mid 40s. A few light rain showers will be possible from time to time, but most of tonight will be dry.

SUNDAY

A few light showers will be possible in Nashville on Sunday -- rain chance, 40%. The wettest part of the Mid State will be eastern Middle Tennessee. A cloudy sky will persist through the day although a few sunny breaks will be possible before sunset, west. The driest areas will be communities along the Tennessee River.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s, but late in the afternoon colder air will overspread northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky especially.

NEXT WEEK

Some sunshine will return on Monday. We’ll have a variably cloudy sky Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday looks quite mild with highs in the low 60s.

More rain will develop on Thursday.

That system will begin clearing the area on Friday, but with some residual moisture and colder air moving in, a rain shower will still be possible, possibly mixing with a wet snowflake or two on the Upper Cumberland Plateau.

