One in critical condition following overnight shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An overnight shooting near Nashville on Saturday has left one victim critically injured.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place just after midnight on Harding Place and Nolensville Road. One adult victim was confirmed to be critically injured following the incident.

The shooting suspect is reportedly not in custody, and the current condition of the victim is unknown.

This is a developing story.

