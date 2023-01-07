Man accused of December murder surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police announced that the man accused of shooting and killing a man in December has surrendered to authorities.

Gregory Wilson, 31, was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Julius Sanford, 28, earlier this week by the Metro Nashville Police Department. An arrest warrant charging Wilson with criminal homicide was issued by police.

Wilson is accused of shooting Sanford inside a rental car on Dec. 26 after an alteration in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road. The fight ended with Sanford being shot in the chest, and Wilson reportedly fled the scene.

Metro police confirmed on Saturday morning that Wilson had surrendered Friday night at the Downtown Detention Center. Wilson is currently in custody on a $500,000 bond.

