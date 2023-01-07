‘I just felt uneasy’: Grammy winner’s neighbors recall deadly police shooting

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women who live on Summit Run Place say they came home Thursday to find police swarming their neighborhood.

Police had shot and killed their neighbor Mark Capps, a Grammy-winning sound engineer who authorities say kidnapped and assaulted his wife and stepdaughter Thursday. Faye Rogers said it was an alarming site.

“There’s about 20 police and everything out here,” she said, recalling being steps away from the officer-involved shooting in Hermitage. “About an hour after that, they went in and came out with this body.”

Police said Capps had come to his door with a gun and ignored officers commands to drop his weapon. A SWAT officer fired his weapon, killing the 54-year-old man.

“I didn’t really know them that well,” Roger said. “I just hated that something like that happened.”

Neighbor Ruby Williams said the shooting makes her nervous and “a little afraid.”

“Some (neighbors) look out for each other and see what is going on, and I just felt uneasy,” Williams said.

The neighbors now say they’re wearier of the place they call home.

“I don’t answer the door for nobody unless I know who it is,” Rogers said.

Capps lived in the Hermitage neighborhood for a little more than a year, according to neighbors.

