First Alert Forecast: Umbrella’s Needed Today

TODAY

Scattered showers are moving through this morning as a disturbance moves through our area. Raincoats will be needed, but most of the rain falls this morning as showers are scattered in nature. By this afternoon, showers become more isolated in natures, and high temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY

The wettest part of the Mid State on Sunday will be eastern Middle Tennessee. Showers will work through in the morning and then we are just left with cloudy skies. The driest areas will be communities along the Tennessee River. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be pleasant day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s. More clouds will move through on Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes by. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday.

Wednesday is a decent day as well but rain will begin approaching the Mid State during the overnight hours.

Showers are expected on Thursday as low pressure moves through. Some of these showers may linger into Friday, and a few wet snowflakes may even mix in, especially along and north of the TN/KY line.

