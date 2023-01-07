First Alert Forecast: Occasional Rain Showers this Weekend

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend will be mostly cloudy and cool all in all....even chilly at times....with occasional rain showers. It won’t rain the entire time. Showers will come in waves.

A few rain showers will move into our westernmost counties by 3-4 am on Saturday. Nashville will receive its first showers around or just before sunrise. Saturday’s wettest time will be the morning hours with a mainly dry afternoon expected.

The wettest part of the Mid State on Sunday will be eastern Middle Tennessee. The driest area will be communities along the Tennessee River.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be pleasant and seasonable. More clouds will move through on Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes by.

We’ll have the chance for a shower or two then. Wednesday looks uneventful weather-wise before more clouds and rain arrive Thursday.

As somewhat colder air moves in on the backside of that system on Friday, we’ll have lingering rain showers. A few wet snowflakes may even mix in, especially along and north of the TN/KY line.

