First Alert Forecast: Additional Rain Showers on the Way

TONIGHT

It’ll remain cloudy overnight with temperatures tumbling into the mid 40s. A few light rain showers are possible from time to time.

SUNDAY

The wettest part of the Mid State on Sunday will be eastern Middle Tennessee. Cloudy skies will persist through the day. The driest areas will be communities along the Tennessee River. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be pleasant day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s. More clouds will move through on Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes by. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday.

Wednesday is a decent day as well but rain will begin approaching the Mid State during the overnight hours.

Showers are expected on Thursday as low pressure moves through. Some of these showers may linger into Friday, and a few wet snowflakes may even mix in, especially along and north of the TN/KY line.

