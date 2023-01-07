Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24

The man reportedly went off the left side of the roadway, into the center median.
Fatal single-vehicle accident
Fatal single-vehicle accident
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split.

Investigations show that the driver, a 45-year-old male, went off the left side of the roadway and into the center median. The man then struck a pole and an overhead sign support before the vehicle came to stop.

Police said there were no signs of impairment at the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Saturday morning, police said. His identity has not been released as officials attempt to notify his family of his passing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man accused of murder surrenders to police.
Man accused of December murder surrenders to police
wsmv FIRST ALERT forecast
First Alert Forecast: More Rain Expected Tonight
Saturday morning News Update
wsmv shooting
Early morning shooting on University Court