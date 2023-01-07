Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split.

Investigations show that the driver, a 45-year-old male, went off the left side of the roadway and into the center median. The man then struck a pole and an overhead sign support before the vehicle came to stop.

Police said there were no signs of impairment at the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Saturday morning, police said. His identity has not been released as officials attempt to notify his family of his passing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.