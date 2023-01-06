Wife desperate for answers after husband’s road rage murder


A widow wants answers after her husband was shot and killed on Christmas Day. WSMV's Michael Warrick has more.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly two weeks after her husband was killed on Christmas Day, the widow of Chris Spaunhorst is hoping new evidence will lead to an arrest.

Spaunhorst, 37, was shot to death while driving on Interstate 24 through East Nashville in what police believe was a case of road rage.

“It still doesn’t feel real. Just getting whoever done this caught, that’s where I’m channeling all my energy,” Stephanie Spaunhorst, Chris’ wife, said. “I mean it changed our whole life, so I’ve got to keep pushing and keep talking until they’re caught.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tenn. father of 5 killed in possible road rage shooting on Christmas

Metro Police released dashcam video this week showing the car investigators said the deadly shots were fired from. The car in question is a black Kia Optima with chrome trim. It’s unclear whether it has any damage.

While she is encouraged police have new clues, Stephanie Spaunhorst is pleading for someone to come forward with information about the car.

“I want to save somebody else’s family from having to go through this. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life,” she said. “I’m going to keep fighting. Chris is going to get justice, whoever you are, you’re going to get caught. It’s just a matter of time.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video shows what happened during deadly I-24 road rage shooting

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying who the car belongs to. It was traveling west on I-24 between the Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway exits around noon on Christmas Day. Metro Police is offering a reward for information that could help investigators. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Metro Police have released video showing the road rage incident on I-24 on Christmas Day that claimed the life of a Greenbrier man.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

